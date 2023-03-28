FAU professor engages in friendly rivalry with San Diego St. colleague

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dr. John Renne is a highly analytical urban planning expert at Florida Atlantic University.

But the incredible run by the Owls in the NCAA tournament has also turned Renne into a pumped-up basketball fan.

"This is the first time in 19 years working as a professor that I have a team that may be a national champion," Renne said. "That makes it so exciting."

RELATED: FAU, Miami fans celebrate teams in Final Four: Share your photos, videos

Dr. John Renne (right) shares with WPTV's Michael Williams about the excitement on campus.
Dr. John Renne (right) shares with WPTV's Michael Williams about the excitement on campus.

On a Tuesday Zoom call, Renne engaged in a little friendly cross-country trash talk with his fellow urban planning expert, Dr. Bruce Appleyard.

RELATED: Who is Dusty May? How former Gators assistant became Final Four coach

Appleyard teaches at San Diego State, home to the Aztec team standing in the path of Owl glory.

Dr. Bruce Appleyard explains why he believes San Diego State will defeat Florida Atlantic...
Dr. Bruce Appleyard explains why he believes San Diego State will defeat Florida Atlantic University.

"We've got better sun, surf and that will win the night for us," Appleyard said.

That is pretty tame as far as trash talk goes, but the spirit and the smiles were high-wattage from both men.

Renne retorted with his confident assertion that the Owls will be flying high and clutching a championship soon.

Both urban planners are in the grip of March Madness, eagerly awaiting Saturday's showdown.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Mother arrested after boy, 2, found alone in Indian River County neighborhood
Two basketballs sit on the floor before a second-round college basketball game between UCLA and...
Final Four schedule set: Here’s when FAU, Miami will tip off
St. Lucie County man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game
Florida Atlantic players celebrate after defeating Kansas State in an Elite 8 college...
FAU offers Owls fans tickets to Final Four
FWC tells Gumbo Limbo to stop rehabbing injured sea turtles

Latest News

Indiantown man accused of luring girls into van faces sexual battery charge
Nashville shooting brings new focus on private school safety
Florida's 6-week abortion ban ready for Senate floor vote
Can I legally bet on sports in Florida?