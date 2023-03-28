Fire crews monitor hot spots as classes resume at South Fork HS

For a second day, smoky conditions had an impact at a Treasure Coast school.

At South Fork High School, classes went on as planned inside, while others were focused on what was happening outside.

In his 23 years with the Martin County School District, Mark Cocco said he had never seen anything like this: a brushfire creeping dangerously close to the campus of South Fork High west of Stuart.

"Basically what we need is rain to actually put the fire … the smoldering out," Cocco said.

Mark Cocco is driving around the campus perimeter to look for hot spots.

The school safety director drove around the school perimeter Tuesday, a drive he now makes several times a day. The drive is also being done by Martin County Fire Rescue.

"Basically, I'm just supplementing what they're doing, and if I see anything, I've got their number," Cocco said.

In case something sparks up quickly, the Florida Forest Service has some of its equipment on the campus grounds.

WPTV spotted a crew Tuesday afternoon dousing a hot spot just outside the guard gate to the school.

The 80-acre Redwing Fire forced the school to close Monday.

Jennifer DeShazo speaks about how the fire has impacted South Fork High School.

"Fire officials didn't have the fire completely contained at that point in time," school district spokeswoman Jennifer DeShazo said.

Tuesday, classes went on as scheduled, but all home sporting events, athletic practices and after-school activities were canceled.

"We've got most of our activities, things that would take place outside, PE, JROTC, we've moved them inside today," DeShazo said.

Looking ahead, the district will need to coordinate with the state on whether they need to make up for the lost instructional hours.

The district said it will work with any families where students are staying home or leaving early because of the smoky conditions.

Until the area gets some much-needed rain, Cocco said he's glad to have other eyes besides his own watching for anything.

