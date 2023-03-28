FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: March 28, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Tuesday’s high temperatures will top 90 degrees, which will be one degree shy of matching the record high of 91.

Southerly to southwesterly flow is keeping the weather hot for Tuesday as high pressure remains. Mostly to partly sunny skies expected.

Daytime heating and the sea breeze will help develop an isolated shower or storm later Tuesday, most likely in the evening hours.

Clouds clearing on Wednesday morning as the front passes through with a possible shower. Otherwise, mostly sunny with highs trying to get back near normal.

Wednesday afternoon high is forecast for 83 degrees, but highs will be a little cooler on Thursday. 81 degrees is the forecast high for Thursday afternoon in the Palm Beaches and upper 70s in the Treasure Coast.

Mainly dry conditions will remain Thursday and into the weekend with low humidity.

Sunny weather for the rest of the week with highs in the low 80s then the mid to upper 80s by the weekend.

