Get Savvy in :60 - What to expect cost-wise when repairing or rebuilding a home after a loss

Another tip is to take a home inventory and write down everything you own so that the insurance company can pay you, if a loss occurs.
By Megan Hayes
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Understanding the difference between the market value/what you paid for the home and the replacement cost is key, according to Edison Insurance Company. To protect your belongings inside your home, make sure you take a home inventory and write down everything you own. That way, the insurance company can pay you, if a loss occurs. For more information, visit EdisonInsurance.com.

