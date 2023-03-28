Indiantown man accused of lewd conduct with at least 2 girls

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
An Indiantown man who plays piano for a local church is accused of engaging in lewd behavior with underage girls, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Isaias Pablo Fabian, 29, was arrested Tuesday after investigators began looking into an allegation by a 16-year-old girl.

Through that investigation, detectives said they found pornographic images of another local minor on his phone. When detectives tracked down that victim, she told detectives that illicit sexual behavior took place.

Because Fabian is affiliated with a local church, detectives said they fear there could be more victims who are afraid to come forward.

Investigators are urging parents in Indiantown to speak with their children about Fabian's arrest and report any similar behavior to the sheriff's office.

Fabian was taken to the Martin County Jail and faces a charge of lewd or lascivious battery on a victim under 16. He is being held without bond.

The sheriff's office said they are not releasing the name of the church to protect the identity of the victim.

