Lagoonfest making an educational splash this weekend

On the Indian River Lagoon, there is an isolated lagoon-island in between Wabasso and Wabasso Beach that is home to the Environmental Learning Center.

On Saturday, the 64-acre venue will host its free educational festival called Lagoonfest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At the Thomas R. Schidel Education and Event Pavilion, there will be live performances and eco-friendly exhibitors.

Inside ELC's Discovery Station, there will be nature learning activities and the popular touch tank filled with critters.

Outside there is pond dip netting is available for everyone who wants to get their feet wet and explore life in the Indian River Lagoon. And other activities with a nominal fee like Canoe Quick Trips for $5 and Pontoon Boat Rides for $15.

LagoonFest 2023 Schedule of Events

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Vendors and Activities -The Oval

10 a.m. - noon - Touch Tank is open in Discovery Station

10:30 a.m. - 2:30 a.m. - Crafts-Under the Discovery Station

10:30 a.m. - 1:30 a.m. - Storytime and Crafts with Author Camy De Mario-Tidal Gallery

10:30 a.m. - 1:30 a.m. - Reptile Demonstration with Joe-Rassic Park-Mardi’s Hut

10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. - Pond Dip Netting-Pond Area

10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. - Canoe Quick Trips-Canoe Dock-Purchase Tickets at the Oval

10:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m. - Pontoon Quick Trips-Pontoon Dock-Purchase Tickets at the Oval

10 a.m. - noon - Storytime-Author Margaret Livermore-Manatees-Lagoon Room

11:30 a.m. - noon - Drum Circle with Treasure Coast Percussion-Centerfield

12:30 - 1 p.m. - Drum Circle with Treasure Coast Percussion-Centerfield

12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. - Storytime-Author Diane Morgan-Animals of the Indian River –Lagoon Room

1 p.m. - 3 p.m. - Touch Tank is open in the Discovery Station

2 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. - Qigong Demo with Katie Nall

2 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. - Riverside Children’s Theatre Suessical Performance

For more information, call 772 589 5050 or email info@DiscoverELC.org

About ELC

The Environmental Learning Center is a 64-acre island nature park surrounded by the Indian River Lagoon. The ELC is open seven days a week and located at the western foot of the Wabasso Bridge in Indian River County. The nonprofit nature center is a destination for water activities, walking trails, and wellness programs. With a mission to educate, inspire and empower all people to be active stewards of the environment and their own well-being, the ELC is committed to sharing the importance of protecting and restoring our natural resources.

