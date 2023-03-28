Miami fans scoop up Final Four shirts ahead of big game

The Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team is scheduled to head to Houston for the Final Four on Wednesday morning.

WPTV has been on the Coral Gables campus to capture all of the energy and how the team is preparing for Connecticut ahead of this weekend's big game.

The team has an open practice scheduled for Wednesday morning before buses depart the Watsco Center at 11:45 a.m. The public is welcome to attend the send-off to show their support for the team.

Join us for the Final Four team send-off in front of the Watsco Center on Wednesday!



Arrive at 11:30 AM

Buses depart the Watsco Center at 11:45 AM pic.twitter.com/FZdKJYgWsR — Canes Men’s Basketball (@CanesHoops) March 28, 2023

Meanwhile, Final Four shirts arrived on campus Tuesday and people swarmed staff to quickly get their hands on one.

One student grabbed one and said it was still hot coming out of the box.

Some students said they are going to great lengths to make travel arrangements to Houston, flying out of Orlando or flying to Dallas and then driving because airfare is getting expensive.

University of Miami student Michael Muela shares his excitement about the team making it to the Final Four.

Meanwhile, other 'Canes fans are staying in South Florida and are already planning watch parties.

"We're in the Final Four," student Marcel Vanhemert said. "I started crying when I found out."

"I did too. I was at the watch party here at the on-campus restaurant in the student center ... Sunday night," student Michael Muela. "It got so emotional. I cried. We were all hugging each other and everything, it was awesome."

After Wednesday's 10 a.m. practice, some of the players will speak about the game before the team heads to Houston.

