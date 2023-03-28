Miami fans scoop up Final Four shirts ahead of big game

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team is scheduled to head to Houston for the Final Four on Wednesday morning.

WPTV has been on the Coral Gables campus to capture all of the energy and how the team is preparing for Connecticut ahead of this weekend's big game.

The team has an open practice scheduled for Wednesday morning before buses depart the Watsco Center at 11:45 a.m. The public is welcome to attend the send-off to show their support for the team.

RELATED: Miami students 'going crazy' as basketball team makes historic Final Four appearance

Meanwhile, Final Four shirts arrived on campus Tuesday and people swarmed staff to quickly get their hands on one.

One student grabbed one and said it was still hot coming out of the box.

Some students said they are going to great lengths to make travel arrangements to Houston, flying out of Orlando or flying to Dallas and then driving because airfare is getting expensive.

RELATED: Final Four schedule set: Here's when FAU, Miami will tip off

University of Miami student Michael Muela shares his excitement about the team making it to the...
University of Miami student Michael Muela shares his excitement about the team making it to the Final Four.

Meanwhile, other 'Canes fans are staying in South Florida and are already planning watch parties.

"We're in the Final Four," student Marcel Vanhemert said. "I started crying when I found out."

"I did too. I was at the watch party here at the on-campus restaurant in the student center ... Sunday night," student Michael Muela. "It got so emotional. I cried. We were all hugging each other and everything, it was awesome."

After Wednesday's 10 a.m. practice, some of the players will speak about the game before the team heads to Houston.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Mother arrested after boy, 2, found alone in Indian River County neighborhood
Two basketballs sit on the floor before a second-round college basketball game between UCLA and...
Final Four schedule set: Here’s when FAU, Miami will tip off
St. Lucie County man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game
Florida Atlantic players celebrate after defeating Kansas State in an Elite 8 college...
FAU offers Owls fans tickets to Final Four
FWC tells Gumbo Limbo to stop rehabbing injured sea turtles

Latest News

Get Savvy in :60 - Examining flood insurance, what it covers, and who needs it
Get Savvy in :60 - Examining flood insurance, what it covers, and who needs it
3-year-old dog 'Willis' up for adoption
Get Savvy in :60 - What to expect cost-wise when repairing or rebuilding a home after a loss
Get Savvy in :60 - What to expect cost-wise when repairing or rebuilding a home after a loss
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: March 28, 2023
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: March 28, 2023