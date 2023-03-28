Nashville shooting brings new focus on private school safety

The deadly shooting at a private Christian school in Tennessee is raising concerns about safety in private schools.

"The concern is Christian schools don't think it can happen to them," Timothy Miller of LionHeart Security Team in Palm Beach County said.

Miller's firm works with churches, schools and corporations on having a security plan and equipment.

When it comes to private schools, Miller said there is typically a hesitation over the expense.

Timothy Miller offers his thoughts on school security after the deadly shooting at a school in Nashville.

"Their resources are more limited, but what I find universally is the leadership is not willing to financially invest in the security that's required across the country," he said.

Miller said it's recommended that there be several layers of security at school.

"Security always starts in the parking lot, so having cameras, having technology in place, there's actually smart technology cameras that will identify weapons and alert automatically," he said.

Miller also recommends parents talk with their school leaders about what security procedures are in place at their schools.

