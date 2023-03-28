Only paid subscribers to show in special Twitter feed, Musk says

FILE - The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego. ...
FILE - The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - CEO Elon Musk says that soon, only paid subscribers will show up in the “For You” feed.

Starting April 15, the tab you see when you first sign in will only recommend accounts that pay for premium Twitter service.

Also, non-subscribers will not be allowed to vote in polls.

Musk said the change was to fight bot accounts, but he has also been pushing people to pay $84 a year for Twitter.

Last week, Musk announced that the free blue checkmark for legacy verified accounts given to celebrities, public officials, journalists and notable organizations was going away on April 1.

Users who want to keep it will soon have to pay for the premium Twitter service.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother arrested after boy, 2, found alone in Indian River County neighborhood
Two basketballs sit on the floor before a second-round college basketball game between UCLA and...
Final Four schedule set: Here’s when FAU, Miami will tip off
St. Lucie County man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game
Florida Atlantic players celebrate after defeating Kansas State in an Elite 8 college...
FAU offers Owls fans tickets to Final Four
FWC tells Gumbo Limbo to stop rehabbing injured sea turtles

Latest News

Flowers, balloons and teddy bears are seen outside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on...
Police: Nashville shooting suspect bought 7 guns before school attack
The suspects were charged with membership in a terrorist organization and were being held at...
Greece: 2 held in alleged plot to attack Jewish restaurant
By sharing the photos, Dawn Martin wants to tell the story of the victims in this case,...
Woman uncovers never-before-seen photos of Murdaugh family after bidding on camera at estate auction
FILE - Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris speaks with members of the media during a news...
AP sources: Harris/Rales group submits bid for Commanders
The driver handed over his driver’s license, along with a “Get out of jail free” Monopoly card.
Driver hands deputy ‘Get out of jail free’ Monopoly card during traffic stop