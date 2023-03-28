Parents of FAU's Alejandro Ralat enjoy team's success

Parents of the Florida Atlantic men's basketball team are gearing up to travel to Houston as their sons are set to play in the Final Four NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

Alejandro Ralat's parents said he picked up the love for basketball from his older brother and has been playing since he was 4 years old.

"We moved here from Puerto Rico like 11 years ago, so when we moved here the first thing was that we needed a house with a basketball court so that was even done before the house was finished," Miguel Ralat, Alejandro's father, in Miami said.

Alejandro went to school at American Heritage and St. Andrews in Boca Raton, where he made the varsity team as a freshman. The red shirt sophomore is 22.

"We used to go to the games and every time he scored, the other students would start chanting 'he's a freshman, ' " said Miguel.

Through their son's basketball career, they crossed paths with FAU coach Dusty May, who persuaded Alejandro to choose FAU for college.

"For us it was a no brainer to go to FAU, having Dusty as a coach. We're so fortunate to have him and we made the right decision," Miguel said.



"The way we look at it, what an amazing coach but also as a person as a role model to our kids. How special is that?" said Kathryn Troncoso, Alejandro's mother.

Alejandro, the Owls' scout team player, helps the team during practice by learning and using the plays and techniques of the opponent.

"He's a team player. He accepts the role. He just wants to contribute,"Miguel said. "From player No. 1 to player No. 15, he says they are all my brothers. We love each other. We do whatever needs to be done to win a game."

The couple have gone to every FAU game in Boca Raton and have since traveled to Texas, Ohio, New York, and will be in Houston.

They say they always bring their lucky shirts, buttons and pom-pons to the game.

"He expresses it in words and also in the love," Miguel said. "Just the hugs that we get all the time, before the games, after the games. Even when he's supposed to be walking in line, he'll run out and give us a big hug,"

The two say as quickly as they unpack, they've on the next plane, and say they're ready to celebrate in Boca Raton when FAU brings home the national trophy.

Alejandro is studying accounting but would love to play professional basketball with the Puerto Rican national team or with the Miami Heat.

