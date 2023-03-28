South Fork H.S. cancels after-school activities, home athletics because of fire

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
South Fork High School in Martin County is canceling a variety of activities and programs on Tuesday because of a brush fire burning in the area.

The school posted on Facebook that all home sporting events, athletic practices, after-school tutoring, club meetings, and other activities that were scheduled to take place on campus Tuesday afternoon and evening are canceled.

"All athletic events that are considered ''away games/matches will proceed as planned," the school wrote.

In addition, South Fork High School's Choice Family Night for rising eighth graders and their families has been postponed to April 11.

Martin County Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service crews have been working since the weekend to extinguish a brush fire located near the high school and the Foxwood neighborhood.

South Fork High School was closed on Monday because of the fire threat, but reopened on Tuesday.

