Woman fatally stabbed by husband in front of child, sheriff's office says

A woman was fatally stabbed Monday by her husband in front of their 3-year-old child in Indiantown, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives and deputies responded on a 911 call at 5 p.m. at a rooming house with several family members in the 1400 block of Southwest Cherokee Drive.

Once deputies got through the door, they found Pedro Matteo Andreas, 39, on top of the woman, Chief Deputy John Budensiek told WPTV's Todd Wilson at a briefing.

He then stood up and put up his hands, and was arrested, Budensiek said.

"But unfortunately, they found the victim with multiple violent stab wounds to her upper torso," Budensiek said. "They tried life-saving measures, until fire and rescue got here."

She was taken via LifeStar to Longwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce but died en route, he said.

Authorities said Andreas was jealous that his wife was having a relationship with someone else.

