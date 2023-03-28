Woman fatally stabbed in Indiantown, sheriff's office says
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
A woman was fatally stabbed Monday in Indiantown, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
Detectives and deputies were at the scene of a rooming house in Indiantown in the 1400 block of Southwest Cherokee Drive.
The sheriff's office said they received the call just after 5 p.m.
The victim was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Investigators said detectives have a person in custody.
