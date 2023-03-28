Woman fatally stabbed in Indiantown, sheriff's office says

A woman was fatally stabbed Monday in Indiantown, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives and deputies were at the scene of a rooming house in Indiantown in the 1400 block of Southwest Cherokee Drive.

The sheriff's office said they received the call just after 5 p.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators said detectives have a person in custody.

