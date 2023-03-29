Comedian Carrot Top cheering for his Owls in Final Four

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Carrot Top is cheering for the Florida Atlantic men's basketball team.

Scott Thompson is a 1989 graduate of the College of Business and majored in marketing.

"I'm actually a big sports fan," he said.

Carrot Top added the team is an inspiration to everyone, especially young kids.

"All of these young kids, even younger kids that might want to aspire to play basketball, or baseball or football or any sport or anything they dream of getting involved in, they can see happen right in front of their very eyes," he said.
 
"You have no idea what an inspiration not only for the city of Boca Raton and the college of FAU, but the country. Because the country watches this tournament, the world is watching this tournament."

Carrot Top says it's a great team with a great coach.

"He's the motivator, he's the one who keeps all of the kids together, keeps them focused, keeps them believing in what they do believe," he said.

