FAU alumni beaming with pride as Owls prepare for Final Four

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Final Four has everyone buzzing — including Florida Atlantic University alumni.

Aryeh Lehrer, who graduated in 2003, said the success of the men's basketball team mimics the school.

"The arc of this team and the arc of the university's growth mirror each other, and it is fantastic to see," Lehrer said.

Aryeh Lehrer shares his thoughts on the Owls' historic run in the NCAA tournament.
RELATED: Owls head to Houston for Final Four

Brian Oliver is from the FAU class of 1998.

"[I am a] South Florida native, but mom kicked me out of the house and said, 'You have to live on campus to get the whole college experience,'" Oliver said. "I was here when it was 'Find Another University,' when it was 'FA-who?' We tried so hard to get on the map to get recognized."

Academically and athletically, everyone knows exactly where FAU is now. The Owl Nation has never flown higher.

Brian Oliver recalls how when he went to school few people even knew where FAU was located.
