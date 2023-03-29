'Hamilton' and 'Chicago' returning to West Palm Beach

The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts announced Wednesday its nine 2023-2024 Broadway shows.

Returning to the Kravis on Broadway series is "Hamilton" and "Chicago." The other shows are Tina Fey's "Mean Girls," "Beetlejuice," "To Kill a Mockingbird," "Jagged Little Pill," based on the music of Alanis Morissette and "Tina" based on the life of unstoppable Tina Turner.

"The 2023-2024 season features eight productions — a total of nine fabulous weeks of Broadway including several Tony and Grammy Award-winning blockbusters, touching stories of triumph over adversity, laugh-out-loud comedy and revolutionary historical remixes that have shattered Broadway box office records," Kravis Center CEO Diane Quinn said.

New subscriptions to the series go on sale June 16.

The eight-show series includes "Hamilton" and packages range from $361 to $1,004. The seven-show series excludes "Hamilton" and packages range from $312 to $840.

The Kravis Center explains the shows

(The following excerpts are provided by the Kravis Center):

CHICAGO

Nov. 7-12, 2023

After 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz, with one show-stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen.

MEAN GIRLS

Dec. 5-10, 2023

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey “30 ROCK”, composer Jeff Richmond “UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT,” lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Direct from Broadway, "Mean Girls"is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey "30 ROCK, composer Jeff Richmond "UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT," lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung. New York Magazine cheers, "Mean Girls" delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery." USA Today says, "We'll let you in on a little secret, because we're such good friends: GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!"

BEETLEJUICE

Dec. 19-24, 2023

(L-R) Britney Coleman (Barbara), Will Burton (Adam), Isabella Esler (Lydia) and Justin Collette (Beetlejuice).

It's showtime! Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that's out of this netherworld, BEETLEJUICE is "SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!" (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love and making the most of every Day-O!

Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Jan. 2-7, 2024

Photo of Original Tour Cast.

All rise for Academy® Award winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. The New York Times Critic's Pick TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is "the most successful American play in Broadway history" (60 Minutes). Rolling Stone gives it five stars, calling it "an emotionally shattering landmark production of an American classic," and New York Magazine calls it "a real phenomenon. Majestic and incandescent, it's filled with breath and nuance and soul." With direction by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD — "the greatest novel of all time" (Chicago Tribune) — has quickly become "one of the greatest plays in history" (NPR).

JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Feb. 20-25, 2024

Lauren Chanel and the company of the North American Tour of JAGGED LITTLE PILL

SOME SHOWS YOU SEE. THIS SHOW YOU FEEL.

Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE—everything we’ve been waiting to see in a Broadway show— is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette’s world- changing music. Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin, 1776) with a Tony® Award-winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Grammy® Award-winning score, this electrifying production about a perfectly imperfect American family “vaults the audience to its collective feet” (The Guardian). “Redemptive, rousing and real, JAGGED LITTLE PILL stands alongside the original musicals that have sustained the best hopes of Broadway." (The New York Times)

You live, you learn, you remember what it’s like to feel truly human... at JAGGED LITTLE PILL.

TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

March 12-17, 2024

Naomi Rodgers as ‘Tina Turner’ in the North American touring production of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL.

THERE IS ONLY ONE.

HER VOICE IS UNDENIABLE. HER FIRE IS UNSTOPPABLE. HER TRIUMPH IS UNLIKE ANY OTHER. An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rockn'Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters. One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy® Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history. Featuring her much loved songs, TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.

SIX

March 26-31, 2024

The North American Tour Boleyn Company of SIX.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration of 21st-century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over! SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (music and lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. The New York Times says SIX "TOTALLY RULES!" (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as "exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!" The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed 6 million streams in its first month.

HAMILTON

April 10-21, 2024

HAMILTON National Tour

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education. With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy® and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.



