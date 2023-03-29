Howard Schnellenberger's wife sees late husband's dream coming to fruition

Inside this Boynton Beach home, a deep symbolic connection to Florida Atlantic University is proudly on display.

"When we came to FAU, no one ever heard of FAU," Beverlee Schnellenberger said.

Schnellenberger held the hand of legendary football coach Howard Schnellenberger for 64 years on a journey through college and pro football. It took them through Miami, north on Interstate 95 to FAU.

Florida Atlantic coach Howard Schnellenberger is carried off the field on his players' shoulders after the Owls beat Memphis in the New Orleans Bowl, Dec. 21, 2007. It was FAU's first bowl game in school history.

"Howard had a vision, every time he went to a school, he had a vision not just for football but for all sports," his widow said.

The late Howard Schnellenberger, who died in March 2021 at the age of 87, founded FAU football in 2001 and carried it for 11 seasons. His legendary status across the Boca Raton campus and so many others in the sports world can be felt by the indelible mark he made.

A statue of former head coach Howard Schnellenberger greets visitors at FAU Stadium before a game between the Miami Hurricanes and FAU Owls, Sept. 11, 2015.

"Howard always said the road to the national championship, the only variable is time, and the time is now for FAU," Beverlee Schnellenberger said. "It's in the lockbox of my heart that a national championship could happen here."

The glory of the highest stage in basketball awaits this program, which is playing in its first Final Four in school history.

It is a summit very familiar for Beverlee Schnellenberger, who will be cheering from the comfort of her home, surrounded by the memories of championships and the love of a man who touched so many from Florida Atlantic and beyond.

His powerful motto echoes even louder this week.

"I had a vision, I had a dream and here we are now," Beverlee Schnellenberger said.

Howard Schnellenberger: Year-By-Year Coaching Record

Season School Record 1979 Miami 5-6 1980 Miami 9-3 1981 Miami 9-2 1982 Miami 7-4 1983 Miami 11-1 5 Seasons: 41-16 1985 Louisville 2-9 1986 Louisville 3-8 1987 Louisville 3-7-1 1988 Louisville 8-3 1989 Louisville 6-5 1990 Louisville 10-1-1 1991 Louisville 2-9 1992 Louisville 5-6 1993 Louisville 9-3 1994 Louisville 6-5 10 Seasons: 54-56-2 1995 Oklahoma 5-5-1 1 Season: 5-5-1 2001 FAU 4-6 2002 FAU 2-9 2003 FAU 11-3 2004 FAU 9-3 2005 FAU 2-9 2006 FAU 5-7 2007 FAU 8-5 2008 FAU 7-6 2009 FAU 5-7 2010 FAU 4-8 2011 FAU 1-11 11 Seasons: 58-74 Cumulative: 158-151-3

