LIVE: Owls heading to Houston for Final Four

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

The Florida Atlantic Owls are headed to Houston.

FAU is holding a campus sendoff for the Final Four-bound men's basketball team Wednesday morning before they leave for Texas.

A crowd of fans and fellow student-athletes gathered outside the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena as the Owls board a bus en route to Palm Beach International Airport, where a chartered plane will be waiting to take them to Houston.

"We're ecstatic to still be playing basketball," Owls head coach Dusty May said as he boarded the team's bus. "We're gonna represent in Houston."

WPTV has continuous coverage of the team's sendoff and departure from Boca Raton to West Palm Beach.

Watch live coverage in the video player below or on the WPTV app:

The Owls are making their first-ever Final Four appearance after defeating Memphis, Fairleigh Dickinson, Tennessee and Kansas State in the NCAA tournament.

FAU will face San Diego State on Saturday night with the winner advancing to the national championship game.

