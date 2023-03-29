United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Houston

FILE - Flight 129 returned to the airport Tuesday night because of “a mechanical issue,”...
FILE - Flight 129 returned to the airport Tuesday night because of “a mechanical issue,” according to a statement from United Airlines.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A United Airlines flight bound from Houston to Rio De Janeiro has returned to Bush Intercontinental Airport for an emergency landing shortly after takeoff, the airline said.

Flight 129 returned to the airport Tuesday night because of “a mechanical issue,” according to a statement from United Airlines.

The airline did not describe the nature of the problem and an airport spokesperson did not immediately return messages for comment Wednesday morning.

The airline said the plane landed safely, passengers got off and United Airlines made arrangements to get them to their destination.

The flight tracking website FlightAware reported the aircraft was a Boeing 767 flying to Rio De Janeiro that departed Houston at 8:52 p.m. and returned to the airport, landing at 10:50 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FWC tells Gumbo Limbo to stop rehabbing injured sea turtles
Mother arrested after boy, 2, found alone in Indian River County neighborhood
St. Lucie County man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game
A video shared earlier this month by the Marcos de Niza Preschool in Tempe shows the young...
Preschooler gives classmate Spanish lesson during lunch time
Deputies: Woman fatally stabbed by husband in front of child

Latest News

The illuminated logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen behind a clock at the bank's...
Senate: Credit Suisse still helps rich Americans evade taxes
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski collision trial continues with defense
FILE - The Centenario deep-water drilling platform off the coast of Veracruz, Mexico, in the...
US to auction Gulf of Mexico oil under climate compromise
Naloxone can be given by injection or as a nasal spray, but right now, it's only available by...
FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan; here’s what it means
A man holding an umbrella stands in front of a Jewish restaurant that Greek officials believe...
Greece: Terror suspects offered money to target Jewish site