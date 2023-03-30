1 dead, 1 injured in crash south of South Bay

One person died and another injured when a tractor-trailer truck jackknifed and crashed into dump truck about 5 miles south of South Bay on Wednesday afternoon, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

At about 1:20 p.m., PBCFR units responded to a crash on southboud U.S. 27 at Mile Marker 62. The truck had heavy damage and a heavy-duty rotator wrecker was used to help with clearing, PBFR said in an inquiry from WPTV.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene and other taken to a local hospital.

PBFR units were off the scene as of 2:45 p.m., but the road was blocked for several hours, preventing sugar workers from going through the area. As of 10 p.m., the road was still blocked.

On Tuesday, another person died on the highway just 6.5 miles away at mile marker 68.5. Investigators are searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-run crash of a pedestrian, Florida Highway Patrol said.



