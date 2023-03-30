2 teens arrested after burglary at Mets' ballpark in Port St. Lucie

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two teens were arrested in connection to a burglary of about $11,000 worth of New York Mets merchandise items from Clover Park early Saturday, the St. Lucie Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

The break-in occurred at the spring training facility for the New York Mets and home stadium of the St. Lucie Mets.

Arrested late that night were a 17-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl in Port St. Lucie. Their charges include burglary, grand theft and dealing in stolen property.
 
“After investigating this incident, we have determined that the suspects broke into the facility around 2:00 a.m. Once inside, they removed several items, including sneakers, sunglasses, electronics, Mets branded attire and snacks,” Sheriff Ken Mascara said in a news release. “The combined value of these items is well over $11,000. Thankfully, all of the stolen items were recovered.”

A baseball bat was used to break into the stadium around 2 a.m. and they left at 4:49 a.m.

An employee arrived at the park around 7 a.m. and found glass on the door of the entrance broken.

Surveillance video was obtained in the investigation.

They were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Fort Pierce for processing.

 

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A video shared earlier this month by the Marcos de Niza Preschool in Tempe shows the young...
Preschooler gives classmate Spanish lesson during lunch time
Comedian Carrot Top cheering for his Owls in Final Four
Owls head to Houston for Final Four
St. Lucie County man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game
FWC tells Gumbo Limbo to stop rehabbing injured sea turtles

Latest News

Parents of FAU's Nick Boyd enjoyed watching him play in native New York
Prominent FAU graduates excited about school in Final Four
1 dead, 1 injured in crash south of South Bay
Palm Beach County School Board approves student boundary map for new high school