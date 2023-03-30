Boundary map for new Palm Beach County high school approved

The Palm Beach County School Board on Wednesday gave final approval to a new high school boundary map for next school year.

The meeting was the culmination of a long and contentious process that shuffles thousands of students to relieve overcrowding at a few schools and to re-zone students to the new Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School in western Lake Worth.

The school opens in August.

Last month the board gave preliminary approval to the boundaries.

Under the plan approved by school board members, certain students from Palm Beach Central High School, John I. Leonard High School, Santaluces Community High School and Park Vista Community High School will be rezoned for the new high school.

The study, on average, reduces the overall drive distance for students and also relieves overcrowding at several area schools.

Students who will be juniors next year will be allowed to stay at their current school if they wish, along with rising seniors and their siblings.

Dr. Joaquin García High School is the first public high school to open in Palm Beach County since Seminole Ridge Community High School in 2005.

