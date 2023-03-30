Dog overcrowding at Humane Society of the Treasure Coast

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Animal shelters across our area are all facing the same overcrowding problem.

The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast has 51 dogs up for adoption and 36 kennels. Some dogs are taking refuge in offices and other rooms at the animal rescue.

Right now, in honor of WPTV NewsChannel 5, the shelter is adopting pets out for $5. That includes other animals then dogs, like cats, genie pigs, and even a rooster.

Three dogs were named after familiar WPTV personalities like Ashleigh Walters, Hollani Davis and myself, T.A. Walker.

Meet Hollani Davis

Meet Ashleigh Walters

Meet T.A. Walker

