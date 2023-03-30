Homicide investigation: PBSO deputies discover dead body during welfare check

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Palm Beach County detectives are investigating a homicide in west Delray Beach after a man's body was found during a welfare check, authorities say.

According to a news release from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a home in the 15000 block of Summer Lake Drive at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday to perform a welfare check.

Deputies found a man dead inside the home. An autopsy determined he was the victim of a homicide.

Detectives from PBSO's Violent Crimes Division are investigating the incident.

No other information, including a motive or suspect information, is known at this time, the sheriff's office said.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Comedian Carrot Top cheering for his Owls in Final Four
A video shared earlier this month by the Marcos de Niza Preschool in Tempe shows the young...
Preschooler gives classmate Spanish lesson during lunch time
Owls head to Houston for Final Four
St. Lucie County man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game
Man calls Contact 5 after losing more than $200,000 to cryptocurrency scam

Latest News

Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May cuts the net after Florida Atlantic defeated Kansas State...
May Madness: This March, FAU coach Dusty May has Owls on cusp of title
2 teens arrested after burglary at Mets ballpark
Parents of FAU's Nick Boyd enjoyed watching him play in native New York
Prominent FAU graduates excited about school in Final Four