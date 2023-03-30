Mother of Nick Boyd: 'Dream come true' watching son play in native New York

The parents of Florida Atlantic redshirt freshman Nick Boyd enjoyed watching his son play last week in his native New York, but they are now thrilled they'll get to see him play in the Final Four.

They watched the Owls defeat Tennessee in the Sweet Sixteen and then Kansas State in the Elite Eight at Madison Square Garden.

The team left for Houston on Wednesday morning as families of players from out of state are cheering on their student-athletes.



"It was an unbelievable experience," Linda Boyd, mother of the guard, said. "It's definitely a dream come true."

Boyd scored the winning layup shot that advanced the Owls to the Elite Eight with less than 3 seconds on the clock in the 65-62 victory over Tennessee.

Florida Atlantic guard Nicholas Boyd pulls down a rebound during the first half of a Sweet 16 game against Tennessee in the East Region of the NCAA tournament at Madison Square Garden, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York.

"Unbelievable, screaming, jumping up and down, so excited for him," Linda Boyd said. "Just one of those moments that will last forever."



She said more than 50 friends, family and even coaches filled the seats at Madison Square Garden, celebrating her son and the team.



Even the Empire State building was illuminated in blue and red for the Owls.

"I think what stands out to me is the passion that he has for anything that he wants to do, the humility that he has in it and also the kindness that he has within him," Linda Boyd said of her son.



She said Nick Boyd started playing basketball when he was 5. After high school in New Jersey, he was playing at Don Bosco Institute in Indiana during the 2019-20 season when FAU coach Dusty May saw him play. The rest is history.

Florida Atlantic guard Nicholas Boyd brings the ball up court during the first half of a Sweet 16 game against Tennessee in the East Region of the NCAA tournament at Madison Square Garden, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York.



"I was very excited for him to be able to go to college and play basketball," Linda Boyd said. "That's what he always dreamed of."



She said he is very happy at FAU and plans to continue his college career as an Owl.

The family plans to travel to Houston early Saturday, which is the same day the Owls play in the Final Four game. Tip-off is 6:09 p.m.

"We'll just be dressed in our FAU gear," Linda Boyd said. "I don't have any lucky charms. I guess we just depend on faith to get us through this. So we'll just be saying our prayers."

Scripps Only Content 2023