New direct flights from PBIA to North Carolina

South Florida travelers will soon have a new option if they are heading to the Tar Heel State.

Avelo Airlines announced Thursday they would begin offering nonstop flights between Palm Beach International Airport and Wilmington, North Carolina.

Flights will begin June 22 with introductory one-way fares starting at $29.

MORE: Avelo announces new nonstop service to Wilmington, Delaware

NEW route alert! 🚨 PBI will be providing nonstop service from the Palm Beaches to 📍 Wilmington, NC (@ILMairport) with @AveloAir! Service will commence on June 22nd ✈️ pic.twitter.com/qqjpGn4Y5B — Palm Beach International Airport (@flyPBI) March 30, 2023

"Palm Beach — we're growing again! We're excited to announce our fourth route from PBI – Wilmington, NC," Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said. "This nonstop route offers our Palm Beach customers access to coastal North Carolina to explore the vibrant downtown riverwalk, Carolina beaches and more, all with Avelo's low fares, reliability and friendly service."

Travel will take place Thursdays and Sundays on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft.

Avelo will now serve four nonstop destinations from PBIA, including Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN); Wilmington, Delaware (ILG) and Raleigh / Durham, North Carolina (RDU).

Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Scripps Only Content 2023