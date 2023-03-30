Police: Man arrested after chasing pedestrians in stolen forklift

Police in Oregon said a man has been arrested after chasing pedestrians with a stolen forklift. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Oregon say a man has been arrested for chasing people in a stolen forklift.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to downtown Portland on Tuesday regarding a person who was driving a stolen forklift on city streets.

Authorities said the man was driving the stolen forklift erratically and chasing pedestrians.

KPTV reports that responding officers found the unidentified man driving the wrong way before they were to stop and arrest him.

Officials shared a picture of the man being taken into custody while praising the officers for their “good work.”

No immediate information was given regarding any injuries.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FWC tells Gumbo Limbo to stop rehabbing injured sea turtles
St. Lucie County man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game
A video shared earlier this month by the Marcos de Niza Preschool in Tempe shows the young...
Preschooler gives classmate Spanish lesson during lunch time
Mother arrested after boy, 2, found alone in Indian River County neighborhood
Two basketballs sit on the floor before a second-round college basketball game between UCLA and...
Final Four schedule set: Here’s when FAU, Miami will tip off

Latest News

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski trial defense leans heavily on experts
1 dead, 1 injured in crash south of South Bay
Palm Beach County School Board approves student boundary map for new high school
People take part in a vigil for the victims of a fire at an immigration detention center that...
Mexico investigates 8 over deadly fire at migrant facility