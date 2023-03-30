South Fla. attorney who fought against sex abuse arrested on child porn charges

Paul G. Rogers Federal Courthouse is shown Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla. A...
Paul G. Rogers Federal Courthouse is shown Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla. A federal judge was to decide whether to grant the Department of Justice's request to unseal the warrant that authorized the FBI to search former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. The decision on whether to unseal the records lay with U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who may issue his order from the Paul G. Rogers Federal Courthouse on Friday. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Palm Beach Gardens attorney who represented children who were alleged victims of sexual abuse has been arrested on possession of child pornography.

Michael T. Dolce, 53, of West Palm Beach, faces federal charges and was expected to appear Thursday at the federal courthouse in West Palm Beach.

According to the federal criminal affidavit, FBI agents executed a search warrant at Dolce's West Palm Beach apartment March 15 and discovered him downloading child porn using peer-to-peer software.

Federal prosecutors said nearly 2,000 images and videos of child porn were recovered from his devices.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Dolce was a partner at the Palm Beach Gardens office of Cohen Milstein, where he led the firm's sexual abuse, sex trafficking and domestic violence team. His name was no longer listed on the law firm's website Thursday morning.

Dolce's LinkedIn profile claims his practice was "dedicated to representing survivors of sexual crimes, including child and adult victims, and adult survivors of child sexual abuse."

According to his Florida Bar member profile, Dolce has been practicing law in the state since 1995 and has not been disciplined in the last 10 years.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Comedian Carrot Top cheering for his Owls in Final Four
A video shared earlier this month by the Marcos de Niza Preschool in Tempe shows the young...
Preschooler gives classmate Spanish lesson during lunch time
Owls head to Houston for Final Four
St. Lucie County man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game
Man calls Contact 5 after losing more than $200,000 to cryptocurrency scam

Latest News

FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: March 30, 2023
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: March 30, 2023
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: March 30, 2023
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: March 30, 2023
9 soldiers dead after 2 Army Black Hawk helicopters crash
Dog overcrowding at Humane Society of the Treasure Coast