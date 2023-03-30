Student, 14, accused of making online threat to remain in jail

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
A Wellington Community High School student accused of making an online threat will remain in juvenile detention.

WPTV was in juvenile court Thursday when the 14-year-old student appeared before a Palm Beach County judge.

The judge ruled the student should have no access to communication devices, social media or weapons and no contact with Wellington Community High School.

Lawyers said he was previously attending virtual school and just started at Wellington Community High School a few days ago.

The school principal said there would be an increased police presence on campus Thursday "in order to allay any anxiety that students and staff may be feeling."

