3 arrests made in attack of Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office have arrested three suspects for attacking Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine inside a Palm Beach County gym.

The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was attacked inside LA Fitness on Lantana Road last week. Bystanders captured the incident on video.

All three suspects, Rafael Medina Jr, 43, Octavious Medina, 23, and Anthony Maldonado, 25, are currently being booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on assault and robbery charges.

The suspects are expected to make their first court appearances on Friday morning.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Comedian Carrot Top cheering for his Owls in Final Four
A video shared earlier this month by the Marcos de Niza Preschool in Tempe shows the young...
Preschooler gives classmate Spanish lesson during lunch time
Pharris Frank, 41, won $2 million playing the lottery almost two years after he won $1 million....
Man wins $2 million in lottery nearly 2 years after $1 million win
Owls head to Houston for Final Four
St. Lucie County man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

Latest News

Trump supporter: Former president was 'ambushed' by indictment
Duncan Middle School principal arrested on battery charges
Here's what Florida lawmakers are saying about Trump's indictment
FAU player from West Palm Beach traces success back to strong family