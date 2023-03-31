3 arrests made in attack of Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine

Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office have arrested three suspects for attacking Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine inside a Palm Beach County gym.

The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was attacked inside LA Fitness on Lantana Road last week. Bystanders captured the incident on video.

All three suspects, Rafael Medina Jr, 43, Octavious Medina, 23, and Anthony Maldonado, 25, are currently being booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on assault and robbery charges.

The suspects are expected to make their first court appearances on Friday morning.

