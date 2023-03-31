Duncan Middle School principal arrested on battery charge

The principal of Watson B. Duncan Middle School was arrested Wednesday on a battery charge.

The Jupiter Police Department was called to the home of Phillip D'Amico after a 911 hang-up call about 8:30 p.m.

Police said D'Amico's wife stated that her husband kicked her in the leg and threw a picture at her during a dispute "about infidelity and other marital matters."

D'Amico, 56, was arrested and taken to jail without incident.

The School District of Palm Beach County sent a note to parents confirming that he has been reassigned to a "non-student contact department" pending the results of an internal investigation.

Assistant Principal Mirlanda Vereen will be in charge of the Palm Beach Gardens school until further notice.

D'Amico is due to return to court April 17.

Scripps Only Content 2023