Duncan Middle School principal arrested on battery charges

The principal of Duncan Middle School was arrested Wednesday on battery charges against his wife.

The Jupiter Police Department was reportedly called to Phillip D'Amico's house shortly following a 911 hangup call around 8:30 p.m.

Police said D'Amico's wife stated that her husband kicked her in the leg and threw a picture at her after a dispute over infidelity.

D'Amico was arrested and taken to the Palm Beach County Jail without incident.

The Palm Beach County School District sent a note to parents confirming that he has been reassigned to a "non-student contact department" pending the results of an internal investigation.

Duncan Middle School's Assistant Principal, Mirlanda Vereen, will be in charge of the campus until further notice.

D'Amico is due to return to court on April 17.

Scripps Only Content 2023