FAU basketball coach Dusty May will return next season

Florida Atlantic University's men's basketball coach will be returning to the school for at least one more season.

WPTV has learned that Dusty May, 46, has committed to returning to FAU next year, according to a source close to the negotiations.

The school has offered him a new contract. The terms and money are still being discussed, but May has said he will return to coach the 2023-2024 season.

"Coach May has said he is motivated to continue building something special at FAU, so we will work something out with Coach May," WPTV's source said.

Earlier Thursday, CBS Sports reportedthat May would remain coach at FAU and is expected to sign a lucrative long-term contract.

The Owls have made a historic run in the NCAA tournament, making their first Final Four where they will take on San Diego State on Saturday.

Scripps Only Content 2023