FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: March 31, 2023

By WFLX Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - It’s a quiet weather pattern today. High pressure brings ample sunshine. Humidity is low, so it’s very pleasant outside, but it will be another windy day.

Daytime highs will be in the low-to-middle 80s.

We are tracking a front to the north. it moves into the peninsula tomorrow.

Ahead of it, we warm into the mid-and-upper 80s this weekend.

On Saturday, we have a low chance of afternoon showers. They start inland and then push toward the coast later in the day.

But most are dry.

On Sunday, the front settles across central Florida. Not much rain is expected. Just an inland shower.

But on Monday, we could have a few storms develop. There’s a 30% chance, so nothing too widespread.

The rest of the week is dry with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

