Here's what Florida lawmakers are saying about Trump's indictment

Following Thursday's indictment by a Manhattan grand jury of former President Donald Trump, Florida lawmakers quickly shared their thoughts on the historic announcement.

Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted his thoughts but did not say Trump by name

The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head.



It is un-American.



Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., shared his thoughts on Twitter

"First, our media was overrun by the left, then our government was weaponized by the Democrats, and now our legal system has been completely upended by a Soros-funded district attorney who is targeting a political opponent while letting violent criminals run rampant across NYC. I fully support speaker McCarthy's efforts to investigate this. We are now living in a nation where people can't trust the legal process, FBI, DOJ, or IRS…and I will do all I can in the Senate to support @SpeakerMcCarthy's efforts. I call on Senate leadership to do the same."

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., District 21

"This is complete and utter bulls**t. A far-left D.A. is attempting to fulfill a moronic campaign promise and following Democrats' un-democratic playbook of weaponizing the federal government against Joe Biden's top political opponent.



File this one right next to the IRS targeting conservative non-profits, the FBI going after parents at school board meetings, DHS creating a Ministry of Truth to silence Republicans online and failure to enforce rule of law when a crisis pregnancy center is attacked or migrants flood across our southern border.



Dragging up allegations from 8 years ago is not just a politically-motivated attack on one man, it's an assault on our democracy."

U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., District 23

"This is not a moment to celebrate. This is a terrible moment for the country. But no one is above the law. Those lock her up chants that people were chanting like hyenas in a stadium around the country were never funny, perhaps they now understand why," U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz said on Twitter.

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., District 22

"No one is above the law in our country, and that includes the former President of the United States," Frankel said. "People should be patient and peaceful as the judicial process moves forward."

State Sen. Lori Berman, D-Boynton Beach

"The former president found out today that no one is above our system of laws. This indictment also shows that threats and intimidation tactics aimed at investigators will never succeed in slowing the wheels of justice."

State Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota

"This is a Witch-Hunt, this is election interference and this is unprecedented. Radical Left Democrats and the New York District Attorney's office are politicizing our justice system to influence the 2024 Presidential race and is leading a blatant and unconstitutional attempt to interfere with a Federal election by attempting to prosecute President Trump."

