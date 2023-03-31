How much money will FAU receive after Final Four appearance?

The NCAA is receiving $170 million in broadcast rights for the tournament. So, how much money will Florida Atlantic University receive?

Each team that makes the 68-team tournament gets a "unit" for its conference for every game it plays.

This year's figures for units are not available, but last year every unit was $338,887.

In this year's tournament, FAU earned five units, one for each of its wins against Memphis, Fairleigh Dickinson, Tennessee, Kansas State and its upcoming game against San Diego State in the Final Four.

No units are awarded for the championship game.

Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin shoots over Kansas State's David N'Guessan in the first half of an Elite Eight game in the NCAA tournament's East Region final, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in New York.

So, FAU's run of five units means it has earned $1,694,435.

But that money is split among the 11 teams in Conference USA, so FAU and the 10 other teams get $154,040 for this year's tournament.

The good news is that the NCAA payout is for six years, meaning the Conference USA teams receive $924,237 over that period.

If FAU lost to Memphis in the opening game, the conference teams' share would only be $184,847.

The difference between a first-round defeat, and a trip to the Final Four is $739,390, which is why conference rivals like North Texas State and the University of Alabama-Birmingham were likely cheering for the Owls.

Below is FAU's broadcast money breakdown:

$338,887: Per game (money goes to Conference USA)

$1,694,435: For five games (no money for championship game)

$154,040: Yearly split for FAU and 10 other Conference USA teams

$924,237: Six-year total for FAU and other Conference USA teams

NOTE: These figures are based on 2022 NCAA payouts, 2023 payouts are expected to be slightly higher.

