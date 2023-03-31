Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies help rescue boaters in distress

Two boaters from Stuart were rescued by Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies early Friday near Singer Island.

Chopper 5 flew above the abandoned sailboat, which could be seen on the shore between the Aquarius and Connemara beachfront condominiums.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the boaters were in distress when they called deputies for help.

Deputies helped the boaters safely to shore.

Scripps Only Content 2023