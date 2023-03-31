Parents of FAU player 'excited' to watch son play in Final Four

Florida Atlantic University Owls guard Bryan Greenlee has the full support of his parents Bryan Greenlee Sr. and Tammy Campbell.

They are traveling to Houston to watch their son play perhaps the biggest game of his career thus far.

Before heading out, they spoke to WPTV about their journey and said they're at a loss for words with what this means to the family.

"We're just so happy and excited for our son," his father, Bryan Greenlee Sr., said. "The team and all the other guys, we have a pretty good relationship with the team and it's been an exciting run this year."

His mother is also reflecting on what's happened in the past few years since her son joined the Owls after a year playing in Minnesota.

"It's a major transition that's happened over the years," Campbell said. "Just super excited, you never think about that when they're so little, as a parent you just can't put it into words."

SPECIAL COVERAGE: FAU Final Four

The family is originally from Gainesville. The junior said he felt like it was God's plan to end up transferring to FAU after a year playing college basketball.

Greenlee was also briefly committed to San Diego before getting the call from the Owls to come to South Florida.

While in Gainesville, he was recognized as the Co-Player of the Year from their local newspaper. He is one of six of the 15 athletes on the team that are from Florida. He said his relationship with Coach Dusty May extends beyond when either of them were at FAU. They actually met in north Florida.

Now, Greenlee's parents are looking back at the sacrifices and experiences that led them to traveling to Houston for this big game.

"Back then, ninth grade, we were traveling all over the country," Campbell. "LA, New York, most of our travel has always been to see him play ball."

His father said he's not surprised at how far his junior has come.

"I mean it's shocking, but I think he's capable of achieving anything that he puts his mind to," Greenlee Sr. said.

Scripps Only Content 2023