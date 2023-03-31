Police find missing 4-year-old boy and his dog

Body camera footage shows officers responding to reports of a missing child in Buena Vista Township. (Source: New Jersey State Police)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CNN) – A dramatic rescue of a 4-year-old boy in New Jersey was caught on camera.

Body camera footage shows officers responding to reports of a missing child in Buena Vista Township.

The 4-year-old boy and his black lab had wandered away from their house and were missing for more than an hour.

While searching the woods, Trooper Ian Emmi and the child’s mother finally heard the boy off in the distance.

He was found about half a mile from his house, officials said. You can hear him tell the trooper through tears, “I lost my shoe.”

Thankfully, the terrified child was found safe and in good health with his dog by his side.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Carrot Top cheering for his Owls in Final Four
Pharris Frank, 41, won $2 million playing the lottery almost two years after he won $1 million....
Man wins $2 million in lottery nearly 2 years after $1 million win
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May gestures in the first half of a second-round college...
CBS Sports names Dusty May national coach of the year
Mother of Nick Boyd: ‘Dream come true’ watching son play in native New York

Latest News

A car is upturned in a Kroger parking lot after a severe storm swept through Little Rock, Ark.,...
Tornado slams Little Rock, smashes rooftops, flips vehicles
A dog missing for three years has been reunited with its owner after receiving medical care at...
Lost dog nursed back to health, reunited with family after missing for 3 years
FILE - Police officers escort Andrew Tate, handcuffed to his brother Tristan, outside the...
Romania: Andrew Tate’s detention replaced with house arrest
Parents of FAU player 'excited' to watch son play in Final Four
FILE - Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday,...
Trump to be arraigned Tuesday to face New York indictment