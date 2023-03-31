What's inside Donald Trump's indictment?

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The contents of the Donald Trump indictment will remain sealed until his Tuesday court appearance in New York, but it already has some legal experts speculating.

"I'm expecting it to be more than a focus on a hush money payment," attorney Mark Schnapp, who spent seven years at the U.S. Attorney's Office as chief of the Criminal Division and Public Corruption section in South Florida, said. "I think you're going to see probably a lot more, probably issues regarding how he ran his business, the Trump organization."

The indictment is reported to have as many as 34 charges, likely stemming from the alleged false reporting in business records of the suspected hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Mark Schnapp gives his insight on what the thinks the Trump indictment may contain.
Mark Schnapp gives his insight on what the thinks the Trump indictment may contain.

RELATED: Stormy days ahead for Donald Trump as more investigations loom

"I know everybody talks about this crime as being on the low end of potential violations," former federal prosecutor and attorney David Weinstein said, "but these laws are put in place for a reason and a minor violation is still a violation."

Weinstein said it's also possible the sealed charges could go from a misdemeanor to a felony.

Attorney David Weinstein speaks about the possibility that the indictment may contain felony...
Attorney David Weinstein speaks about the possibility that the indictment may contain felony charges.

RELATED: Polls shows support for Trump remains strong despite indictment

"What would make it a felony is if the record was falsified and tied to the violation of another crime," he said.

Either way, Schnapp says to expect Trump and his legal team to fight aggressively in court.

"He's going to say, 'Look, I thought these were properly recorded. I acted on the advice of counsel,'" Schnapp said.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Comedian Carrot Top cheering for his Owls in Final Four
Pharris Frank, 41, won $2 million playing the lottery almost two years after he won $1 million....
Man wins $2 million in lottery nearly 2 years after $1 million win
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May gestures in the first half of a second-round college...
CBS Sports names Dusty May national coach of the year
Mother of Nick Boyd: ‘Dream come true’ watching son play in native New York

Latest News

Fort Pierce police officer on leave after hitting child with patrol car
Polls shows support for Trump remains strong despite indictment
Parents of FAU player 'excited' to watch son play in Final Four
Florida Atlantic guard Nicholas Boyd reacts after a play during the second half of a Sweet 16...
How much money will FAU receive after Final Four appearance?