Brightline's testing to affect railroad crossings in Indian River County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Brightline is planning continous flagging operations at railroad crossings in Indian River County in work to extend the line to Orlando.

Also, train testing up to 79 mph will be conducted 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Flaggers will be present at crossings daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 8

Brightline says work could bring additional wait times at railroad crossings.

Affected crossing in Vero Beach are 43rd Street, 41st Street (CR 630), 32nd St. (Aviation Boulevard), 21st Street, 20th Street (SR 60W) and 19th Place (SR 60E).
Also 26th Street, 14th Street and 23rd State remain closed for improvement work with detours in place until 7 p.m., April 21.

In Oslo, affected are 16th Street, 12th Street, Glendale Road (Eighth Street/CR 612), Fourth Street and First Street.

In Indrio, flaggers will be Oslo Road (SR 606) and 20th Place (Highland)

