Driver with medical issue crashes into condo complex in Delray Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
A driver with a medical issue lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a condo complex, Delray Beach Fire Rescue said Saturday.

About 7:15 p.m. Friday, firefighters responded to the incident at 2405 Lowson Blvd.

Firefighters had to extricate him from his vehicle and took him to the hospital, spokeswoman Dani Moschella said in an email to WPTV.

His injuries were not severe, she said.

Firefighters used temporary support beams to support a second-floor balcony, which was compromised after the crash.

