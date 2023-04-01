Dwyane Wade elected to Basketball Hall of Fame

FILE - Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade (3) scores on a dunk as New York Knicks' Amare Stoudemire (1)...
FILE - Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade (3) scores on a dunk as New York Knicks' Amare Stoudemire (1) and Tyson Chandler (6) look on in the first half of an NBA basketball game in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs in Miami, April 28, 2012. Wade was announced Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, as being among the finalists for enshrinement later this year by the Basketball Hall of Fame. The class will be revealed on April 1. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade has been elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The class of 2023 was announced Saturday morning at NRG Stadium in Houston, site of the men's Final Four games, featuring two South Florida teams – Florida Atlantic against San Diego State and Miami against Connecticut.

Wade was a 13-time All-Star who won three NBA titles with the Heat and was NBA Finals MVP in 2006. Miami's all-time scoring leader spent the majority of his 16 seasons in the NBA with the Heat.

His No. 3 jersey was retired by the Heat in 2020.

Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade speaks during a jersey retirement ceremony at halftime of...
Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade speaks during a jersey retirement ceremony at halftime of an NBA basketball game between the Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Miami.

Wade was selected to the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

He becomes the sixth former Heat player in the Hall of Fame, joining Ray Allen, Chris Bosh, Alonzo Mourning, Shaquille O'Neal and Gary Payton.

Wade will be inducted Aug. 12 in Springfield, Mass.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
FILE - Trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the...
52 years after capture, orca Lolita may return to Pacific
Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies help rescue boaters in distress
Pharris Frank, 41, won $2 million playing the lottery almost two years after he won $1 million....
Man wins $2 million in lottery nearly 2 years after $1 million win
Man arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed 92-year-old man in Boca Raton

Latest News

Owls' only other NCAA tournament team reunites for Final Four
Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May holds up the championship trophy after Florida Atlantic...
5 things to know about FAU Owls before Final Four
Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin (15) slam-dunks in front of UAB guard Tony Toney during...
Alijah Martin's family road-tripping from Mississippi to Houston
Body of Florida boy, 2, found in jaws of alligator