FAU's Alijah Martin's family road-tripping from Mississippi to Houston

In less than 24 hours, the Florida Atlantic University Owls are taking on the San Diego State Aztecs in the Final Four.

"Our drive was about 5 hours and 17 minutes, and we have about 53-more miles to go," said Tina Wells-Martin, the mom of Sophomore FAU Guard Alijah Martin, who said she wouldn't miss the game for the world.

"Their teamwork, they are a group of brothers that really love and support one another, and I love that," said Martin, "I told them, let's go get that win!"

Martin said she was a basketball coach when Alijah was born, so he had a basketball in his hands before he could walk and would play with his older sister.

"I used to laugh because she would just bang him up real good, and I was saying to myself, 'oh, the day is going to come' because he was always tall, and sure enough, that day came," said Martin.

Mom said her son almost wasn't an Owl.

Martin said FAU called before signing day saying they didn't have any spots left for him, but last minute an FAU player entered the portal, and they offered Alijah the spot.

"Most of the schools that were recruiting him actually wanted him as a duel sport, and I was not having it. I'm like, no, he's going to pick one or the other and focus on education. We still need to have time for education," said Martin.

Martin said Alijah is a natural athlete who played baseball, football, and soccer growing up and in many basketball leagues.

"To see all that hard work and training and everything lead into a basketball scholarship and being able to start your journey into living your dream has been amazing, and we give all the honor and glory to god," said Martin.

"I feel like I just gained about 15 extra sons because they call me mama Mar, I'm mama Martin, and I just want them to really focus on continuing to do what they've been doing since day one."

Mom, sister, and a cousin are all in the car and said they will be at NRG Stadium for the game, cheering on Alijah.

WPTV Reporter Joel Lopez asked Martin what her message was for her son:

"Just go out there, do your best, and have fun," said Martin.

