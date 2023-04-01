Firefighters rescue 2 dogs from apartment fire in Palm Beach County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Fire personnel rescued two dogs from an apartment building fire Friday near West Palm Beach, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

Units responded to a fire in the second story on Cotton Bay Drive near Trump International Golf Course, PBFR posted on Facebook.

Crews had water on the fire less than two minutes after arrival.

Despite heavy fire in the attic, a coordinated and aggressive fire attack prevented it from spreading.

The Red Cross was contacted for four people affected.

