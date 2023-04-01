Man found dead inside car believed to be gunshot victim

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

One man was found dead inside a vehicle near West Palm Beach, apparently from a gunshot wound Saturday morning, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called to the 1500 block of Drexel Road shortly after 11 a.m., sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a news release. The area is east of Florida's Turnpike and south of Okeechobee Boulevard.

Violent Crimes detectives were investigating the death as a homicide.

The motive and suspect information were not immediately known, Barbera said.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
FILE - Trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the...
52 years after capture, orca Lolita may return to Pacific
Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies help rescue boaters in distress
Fort Pierce police officer on leave after hitting child with patrol car
Body of Florida boy, 2, found in jaws of alligator

Latest News

Man dies in 3-car crash on Okeechobee Boulevard
Driver with medical issue crashes into condo complex in Delray Beach
Brightline's testing to affect railroad crossings in Indian River County
Firefighters rescue 2 dogs from apartment fire in Palm Beach County