1 man dead, 1 wounded in shooting near West Palm Beach

Three men were found shot in their vehicle — one died, another injured and a third not injured — in West Palm Beach early Sunday, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office said.

At 1:29 a.m., deputies patrolling in the 2800 block of North Military Trail north of Okeechobee near West Palm Beach heard what appeared to be gunshots but upon arrival to the area, no victims were located, PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a news release.

A short time later, PBSO dispatch received a call from West Palm Beach and Florida Highway Patrol that victims of a shooting were found in a vehicle on Interstate 95 northbound just south of 45th Street.

The injured man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The uninjured man told deputies that he and the others were in the area of the shopping plaza where the gunshots were heard, Barbera said.



Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived are investigating this shooting as a homicide. Suspect information and the motive are unknown at this time.



PBSO urges anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app "PBSO" for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the "See Something" feature. Downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.



