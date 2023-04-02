LA police: 1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at shopping center

Los Angeles police officers check drivers' licenses before letting shoppers leave the taped-off...
Los Angeles police officers check drivers' licenses before letting shoppers leave the taped-off area of a shopping mall parking lot where a fatal shooting took place, in Los Angeles, Saturday, April 1, 2023.(Source: AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 1:15 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - One person is dead and three others were injured in a shooting during a drug deal outside a Los Angeles shopping center Saturday, police said.

Multiple suspects shot at each other during what police believe was a dispute during a narcotics deal in a parking lot in the area of Vanowen and Fallbrook in West Hills around 3:45 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said.

The deceased man was not immediately identified by police.

Three victims hit by gunfire were transported to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. At least two of those may face charges after their release from medical care, Hamilton said.

Three suspects were in custody Saturday evening and investigators believe the shooting involved gang members, he said.

Police recovered two firearms at the scene, Hamilton said.

“We believe that all of the people involved in this dispute have been identified and we believe we have them either in custody or we have them where we can provide them medical care,” Hamilton said.

An LAPD helicopter spotted a vehicle with windows shot out leaving the scene and tracked the vehicle, Hamilton said.

“That suspect became involved in a hit-and-run traffic collision where they injured someone else and continued fleeing the area,” Hamilton said. “They subsequently switched vehicles and the air units saw them switch vehicles and directed ground units to the location where the suspect was fleeing.”

There was a pursuit lasting two to three minutes before the vehicle pulled over. A female driver and the male suspect who fled the shooting scene surrendered and were taken into custody, Hamilton said.

The person who was injured in the hit-and-run accident was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Atlantic guard Nicholas Boyd reacts after a play during the second half of a Sweet 16...
How much money will FAU receive after Final Four appearance?
Body of Florida boy, 2, found in jaws of alligator
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Also known as Maria Oggay, she’s been perfecting the art of hand dipping tattoos since she was...
106-year-old tattoo artist is Vogue’s oldest cover model
Man found dead inside car believed to be gunshot victim

Latest News

The 86-year-old pope was hospitalized for several days while he was treated for bronchitis.
Pope leaves hospital after treatment for bronchitis
Connecticut forward Adama Sanogo scores past Miami guard Isaiah Wong during the second half of...
UConn puts Final Four beatdown on Miami 72-59
San Diego State guard Lamont Butler drives up court against Florida Atlantic during the first...
Butler’s buzzer-beater sends San Diego State to title game
FAU students 'sad' but 'proud' of Owls after Final Four loss