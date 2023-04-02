Police search for missing 14-year-old with Asperger's syndrome

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Police in Boca Raton continue to look for a missing teenager with Asperger's syndrome.

Luke Naguib, 14, was seen in the 1300 block of Southwest 12th Avenue just after 6 p.m. Saturday, Boca Raton police said.

In an updated Twitter post at 10 a.m. Sunday, police said they "are still looking for Luke."

He likely asked a resident for water along the 1400 block of W Camino Real around 11pm. Please continue to share this post and if you live in that area, check around your property. THANK YOU. https://t.co/1CrFbL3fm1"

Police said he "likely asked a resident for water" along the 1400 block of West Camino Real about 11 p.m.

"He left on his own and is not believed to be a danger to others. ... We are asking residents in that area to check around their property," police spokeswoman Jessica Desir said in an email to WPTV. "He is still believed to be on foot with no phone or money."

She told WPTV that he is believed to be in the West Camino Real area, and they are using personnel, a helicopter and a K-9 to search for him.

Desire said they also are searching in the Sugar Sand Park area.

The teen is 5-foot-3, weighs 95 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue Adidas T-shirt and blue jeans.

Police said the teen has been diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome.

