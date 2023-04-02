Police search for missing 14-year-old with Asperger's syndrome

Police in Boca Raton are looking for a missing teenager with Asperger's syndrome.

Luke Naguib, 14, was last seen in the 1300 block of Southwest 12th Avenue just after 6 p.m. Saturday, Boca Raton police said.

The teen is 5-foot-3, weighs 95 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue Adidas T-shirt and blue jeans.

Police said the teen has been diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome.

